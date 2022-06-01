A family is fundraising to bring the body of a teenager back home to Canberra, after he died from an alleged stabbing near Lismore on Sunday.
Labourer Lachlan Andrews, 17, who had recently moved from Canberra to northern NSW, was remembered as "hard working" and "ambitious".
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder following Mr Andrews' death and the wounding of an 18-year-old, NSW police said.
They said emergency services had been called to a fast food restaurant, believed to be KFC, at about 5.10pm and "found youths suffering stab wounds".
The teenager accused of murdering Mr Andrews was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with murder, reckless wounding and affray.
NSW police said he was refused bail to appear at a Children's Court.
In a GoFundMe fundraiser, which states it will also assist funeral costs, Mr Andrews was described as "a big family man".
"He always put a smile on our faces," it read.
"Lachlan was such a bright person he had a lot of life in him, he had many great achievements and accomplishments.
"His friends and family remember him as a silly monkey, he always went out of his way to create smiles and laughter around him, he was always wanting to help the ones around him anyway he could."
The fundraiser said Mr Andrews was a "hero" in the recent floods, and a source of pride for his family.
"He loved big and everyone who knew him loved him. You were ambitious and had so much life to live," it said.
"We were so extremely proud of you ... seeing you drive boats and seeing your life bloom.
"Thank you for being such a kind brother, beautiful loving son, caring and passionate friend."
