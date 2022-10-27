Alleged rapist Bruce Lehrmann's lawyers have reported his accuser, Brittany Higgins, to police over a speech she tearfully delivered outside court in the wake of a mistrial caused by juror misconduct.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum was forced on Thursday to abort the trial of former Liberal Party staffer Lehrmann, who denied raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House in March 2019.
Lehrmann, 27, pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent, insisting no sexual activity occurred in the ministerial office of Senator Linda Reynolds, for whom he and Ms Higgins worked at the time in question.
A short time after the jury was discharged, about a week into its deliberations, Ms Higgins fronted news cameras outside the ACT Supreme Court and read a statement.
The Canberra Times has chosen not to publish the majority of her comments for legal reasons, but she took aim at the justice system and said she felt as if it had been her on trial.
"Many of you in the media have been called out for labelling the last few weeks 'the Higgins trial'," the alleged victim said.
"But I don't blame you because it's very clear who has been on trial."
Ms Higgins concluded her remarks by thanking those who had "rallied behind" her during Lehrmann's trial, which began on October 4, including family, friends and health workers.
She also made special mention of the people who rallied last year at March 4 Justice events, which were held the month after she went public with allegations of having been raped.
Lehrmann left court with his legal team, headed by barrister Steven Whybrow, a few minutes before Ms Higgins' speech.
"Obviously everyone's disappointed with what's happened, but it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to say anything at this stage," Mr Whybrow told reporters.
Mr Whybrow subsequently distributed a written statement in light of Ms Higgins' remarks, noting she had been in court when Chief Justice McCallum warned against making comments that might prejudice a potential retrial listed to commence in February 2023.
"Notwithstanding Her Honour's admonition, the complainant proceeded to give what appears to have been a pre-prepared speech to the media outside the court," Mr Whybrow wrote.
"We have brought these comments to the attention of the court and the Australian Federal Police, and it is not appropriate for Mr Lehrmann or his lawyers to make any comment as to whether the complainant's statements might amount to a contempt of court or offences against the ACT Criminal Code.
"I urge all media to show restraint in reporting this matter and in particular in republishing the statements made by the complainant.
"Neither Mr Lehrmann nor his lawyers will be making any further comment on this matter at this stage."
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
