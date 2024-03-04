Drumgold 'delighted' as court finds scathing report influenced by bias

A Board of Inquiry chair's relationship with a columnist from The Australian gave rise to an apprehended bias against the ACT's former top prosecutor, a court has found.
Former ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC has stated he is "delighted" with the decision.
Mr Drumgold launched legal action last year, seeking parts of an 839-page board of inquiry report, written by Walter Sofronoff KC, be quashed or, alternatively, the conclusions made in relation to him be declared invalid, or affected by bias, or a denial of natural justice.
Mr Drumgold resigned as director of public prosecutions in 2023 after being slammed in the report.
It examined the now-dropped prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann, who has always denied raping fellow former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019.
In a statement to The Canberra Times on Monday, Mr Drumgold said he was "delighted" with the court's decision.
"I am looking forward to moving on with my life," he stated in a message.
In the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, Acting Justice Stephen Kaye upheld that Mr Sofronoff's relationship with columnist Janet Albrechtsen gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias.
Acting Justice Kaye said communications that took place between Ms Albrechtsen and Mr Sofronoff before and during the inquiry may have caused a fair-minded observer to think the latter had been influenced by the columnist's views.
The judge also ruled that a Board of Inquiry finding that Mr Drumgold had engaged in "grossly unethical conduct" in his treatment of Senator Linda Reynolds was legally unreasonable.
Acting Justice Kaye found Mr Sofronoff had failed to afford Mr Drumgold natural justice concerning the release of a letter to the chief police officer under freedom of information laws.
During a three-day hearing last month, the court heard Ms Albrechtsen and Mr Sofronoff had 273 "communications" in a seven-month period; this included 51 phone calls.
This also included revelations that before the report was handed down Ms Albrechtsen had flown to Brisbane to have a private lunch with Mr Sofronoff.
Mr Drumgold's lawyer, Dan O'Gorman, claimed Ms Albrechtsen had "poisoned' the mind of the inquiry chair and written numerous "nasty" articles about the former DPP, which "cast him in a negative light by impugning his character and credibility".
The court ordered the ACT government pay the majority of Mr Drumgold's legal costs.
