The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government releases Walter Sofronoff KC's board of inquiry report after leak

BF
Jasper Lindell
By Blake Foden, and Jasper Lindell
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC. Picture by Karleen Minney
Outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC. Picture by Karleen Minney

The head of an inquiry into the Parliament House rape trial considered recommending the Director of Public Prosecutions be struck off, only to be persuaded that would be inappropriate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.