ACT government rejects calls for detailed review of Shane Drumgold cases

By Blake Foden
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 2:34pm
Shane Drumgold SC, who has resigned. Picture by Karleen Minney
The ACT government has rejected calls for a detailed review of cases involving the outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions, having already conducted a preliminary examination.

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

