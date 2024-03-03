The Canberra Times
ACT pays damages to Linda Reynolds over ex-DPP's 'defamatory' claims

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated March 4 2024 - 8:53am, first published 6:39am
Linda Reynolds has received an apology from the ACT government and been paid damages over accusations made by former territory director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold that the senator sought to politically interfere in a police investigation.

