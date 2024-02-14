Drumgold had 'no opportunity' for 'preyed on' finding response, lawyer says

Lawyers for the ACT's former director of public prosecutions have alleged he "wasn't given an opportunity" to respond to a report finding he had "preyed on" the inexperience of a junior prosecutor.
The former top prosecutor, Shane Drumgold SC, is seeking an 839-page board of inquiry report, written by Walter Sofronoff KC, be quashed or, alternatively, the conclusions made in relation to him be declared invalid, or affected by bias, or a denial of natural justice.
Mr Drumgold resigned as director of public prosecutions in 2023 after being slammed in the report. It examined the now-dropped prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann, who has always denied raping fellow former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019.
The findings of misconduct in relation to Mr Drumgold include that he dishonestly tried to prevent Mr Lehrmann's lawyers from obtaining material.
While these documents were ultimately disclosed, Mr Drumgold earlier instructed a junior solicitor to prepare an affidavit that claimed the material was privileged.
In the report, Mr Sofronoff found the former top prosecutor had "deliberately advanced a false claim of legal professional privilege and misled the court".
On Wednesday, Mr O'Gorman claimed his client "wasn't given an opportunity to provide responsive evidence" to this finding.
Mr O'Gorman alleged a notice of adverse comment "did not advise Mr Drumgold of any proposed finding to the effect he had 'preyed on'" a junior solicitor's experience.
"Nor were the inferential facts that gave rise to those findings put to Mr Drumgold in the course of his evidence in the inquiry," Mr O'Gorman said.
Counsel for the ACT government, Kate Eastman SC, said two notices of potential adverse comments had been issued to Mr Drumgold.
She told the court he was also given the opportunity to make submissions about whether he was fit to remain on the role of barristers.
"The plaintiff's submissions were accepted and no finding or recommendation was made in relation to that issue."
Ms Eastman said Mr Drumgold had given five days of oral evidence during the inquiry hearing but "became significantly medically unwell" and was given leave.
"[Mr Drumgold] was advised by his treating specialist that it could be detrimental to his current state of health to be subjected to the ongoing pressures of giving evidence," she stated.
The inquiry, ultimately, decided he was not required to give further evidence.
The trial against Mr Lehrmann was aborted last year because of juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at the former Liberal staffer, who maintains his innocence, later discontinued.
The hearing continues.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.