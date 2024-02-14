The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Drumgold had 'no opportunity' for 'preyed on' finding response, lawyer says

HN
By Hannah Neale
February 14 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC, left, has taken Walter Sofronoff KC, inset, to court over a damning report. Picture by Karleen Minney, supplied
Shane Drumgold SC, left, has taken Walter Sofronoff KC, inset, to court over a damning report. Picture by Karleen Minney, supplied

Lawyers for the ACT's former director of public prosecutions have alleged he "wasn't given an opportunity" to respond to a report finding he had "preyed on" the inexperience of a junior prosecutor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.