'Nasty' articles and 'extraordinary' contact caused bias: court

"What a thing to do to two young professionals under your mentorship."
This is the text message lawyers for the ACT's former top prosecutor say sums up their case against a high-profile inquiry into his professional conduct.
The text was sent by chairman Walter Sofronoff KC to Janet Albrechtsen, a columnist from The Australian, during an inquiry into the case of Bruce Lehrmann.
Shane Drumgold SC, who resigned as director of public prosecutions after being slammed in Mr Sofronoff's board of inquiry report into the matter, launched legal action in August last year.
Mr Drumgold's seeks Mr Sofronoff's 839-page report be quashed or, alternatively, the conclusions made in relation to him be declared invalid, or affected by bias, or a denial of natural justice.
During a hearing in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, Mr Drumgold's counsel, Dan O'Gorman SC, said the case would focus on whether Mr Sofronoff had an apprehended bias against the former ACT top prosecutor.
The text message was sent by Mr Sofronoff to Ms Albrechtsen in May last year.
The message was in reference to two witness statements given to the inquiry by Mr Drumgold's junior and solicitor in the Lehrmann trial.
"It shows that Mr Sofronoff had poisoned his mind to Mr Drumgold ... before Mr Drumgold even got into the witness box ," Mr O'Gorman told the court.
"It is an example we will say of a failure to provide a fair hearing."
Mr O'Gorman claimed Ms Albrechtsen had written numerous "nasty" articles about the former DPP around this time, which "cast him in a negative light by impugning his character and credibility".
"You have this journalist who is writing extensively about Mr Drumgold [and] has what we would submit is an extraordinary amount of contact with Mr Sofronoff," Mr O'Gorman said.
"In the course of those communications information that was of importance to the inquiry and its deliberations, and not really to a journalist, were passed on."
The lawyer also claimed the inquiry chair had provided Ms Albrechtsen with drafts of the report, some of which had notations.
Mr O'Gorman told the court that between February and August 2023, Mr Sofronoff made 91 calls with journalists.
Of these 73 were with The Australian and 51 with Ms Albrechtsen.
During the inquiry hearings, the chairman made nine calls to her.
Mr Drumgold's lawyer claimed this would cause a "fair minded observer concern".
The inquiry report was sensationally published by The Australian on August 2 last year after the report was leaked ahead of time.
The findings of misconduct in relation to Mr Drumgold include that he knowingly lied to Chief Justice Lucy McCallum and "preyed on" the inexperience of a junior prosecutor while dishonestly withholding documents from Mr Lehrmann's lawyers.
Mr Sofronoff also found Mr Drumgold "lost objectivity and did not act with fairness and detachment as was required by his role" during the trial.
The trial against Mr Lehrmann was aborted last year because of juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at the former Liberal staffer, who maintains his innocence, later discontinued.
