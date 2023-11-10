The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AFP officers seek to join Shane Drumgold v Board of Inquiry case

HN
By Hannah Neale
November 10 2023 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC, who launched legal action in August. Picture by Karleen Minney
Shane Drumgold SC, who launched legal action in August. Picture by Karleen Minney

Six police officers are seeking to maintain an inquiry's damning findings about a former ACT top prosecutor's conduct because the report is "generally favourable" to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.