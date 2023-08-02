The Canberra Times
Findings about Shane Drumgold SC in Bruce Lehrmann inquiry revealed

Updated August 3 2023 - 12:29am, first published August 2 2023 - 11:00pm
Shane Drumgold SC outside the inquiry in May. Picture by Gary Ramage

The ACT's top prosecutor knowingly lied to a court, "preyed on a junior lawyer's inexperience" and behaved like Pontius Pilate in his pursuit of Bruce Lehrmann, an inquiry has reportedly found.

