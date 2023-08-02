The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court extends serial child abuser's jail sentence

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A serial child sex abuser will spend more time behind bars after he admitted tricking his daughter's friend with a sick game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.