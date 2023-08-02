The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Donald Morley remanded in jail, accused of murdering wife Jean Morley

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated August 2 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:30pm
A 92-year-old man accused of murdering his wife has been remanded to a segregated jail cell and marked as a "prisoner at risk".

Hannah Neale

