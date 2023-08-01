The 92-year-old woman who died in Fisher on Monday has been identified as Jean Morley.
Mrs Morley was a lovely Yorkshire woman, who was outspoken at times, her friend and neighbour, Judy Jones told The Canberra Times.
"She was a very nice lady, [I've] known her for years," Ms Jones said. "Her favourite thing was going out for lunch."
Jean and Don Morley, married in 1954, were an English couple who lived at their home in Fisher for more than 50 years.
Ms Jones and her late partner lived across the street from the Morleys and would be invited to their home for tea or wine in their outdoor area.
The couples "had a great time" together at dinner parties and snow trips, Ms Jones said.
She said while the Morleys did not have children they had plenty of friends.
But as time went on, Ms Jones said Mrs Morley's health deteriorated and she became more "reclusive" and "forgetful". She said the couple had been staying indoors a lot more.
Other neighbours described Jean as a lovely woman and the Morleys as a nice couple, who waved at them whenever they saw each other.
"We're shaken up," a neighbour, who lived next to the Morleys for 48 years, said.
Further down the street, another neighbour said she had not seen Mrs Morley for about a year.
"[The Morleys] were very quiet," the neighbour said. "It was a shock for us."
On Monday afternoon, police arrested her 92-year-old husband and said he was helping with inquiries. Police have not laid any charges.
Police were at the scene on Tuesday morning gathering evidence.
The lights inside the Morleys' living room were turned on, with police shuffling in and around the property with forensic equipment.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
