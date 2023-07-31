A recidivist criminal is back behind bars after allegedly using a rental car to steal a $20,000 loot, including handbags, a drone and an e-scooter, from holidaying home owners.
Gavin Massey, 40, was refused bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with aggravated burglary, driving a stolen vehicle, and three counts of unlawful possession of stolen property.
In documents tendered to the court, police describe how Hertz reported one of its vehicles stolen in June after the white Kia Sorento was rented out but never returned.
Police allege the vehicle was later used in the commission of two burglaries in Canberra's north.
During the first, CCTV cameras from a neighbouring house captured two men coming and going from a Ngunnawal home for nearly two hours on July 13.
The home owners, who were on an overseas holiday at the time, later reported $20,469 worth of goods stolen.
These included Chanel, Celine and Gucci handbags, a drone, an electric scooter and more.
Police allege the stolen Sorento was also used in a burglary at Casey the following morning.
This one is said to have resulted in the theft of a passport, paid bills, a cash box, a tool bag, and the keys to a motorbike.
Investigators identified Massey as one of the alleged burglars using the CCTV footage from Ngunnawal, which is said to show a man who matches his appearance and "walking gait".
While Massey is listed on court documents as living in Amaroo, police believe he has recently been staying at the Moncrieff home of girlfriend Jennifer Hanson.
Officers accordingly executed a search warrant at her place, where they allegedly found the stolen Kia and items suspected to have been stolen during both burglaries.
Police also claim to have discovered a stolen doctor's prescription pad and clothing that matched the appearance of that worn by the burglar alleged to be Massey.
In court on Monday, Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Massey's behalf.
The court heard Massey was on both parole and bail, meaning he had to establish special or exceptional circumstances in order to have a bid for release considered.
Mr Bodel pointed to the strength of the prosecution case, arguing the identification of Massey from the CCTV footage was weak.
He also told the court he was instructed at least four other people had been "coming and going" from Hanson's home, casting doubt on who had taken the stolen items there.
Magistrate Jane Campbell agreed the case against Massey in relation to the aggravated burglary and stolen vehicle charges was weak, and agreed to hear his bid for bail.
Mr Bodel went on to propose that Massey report to police every day, abide by a curfew and live with his ill mother if released from custody.
He noted Massey had been engaging with a drug rehabilitation program as part of a deferred sentence order, clocking up more than 50 hours in the space of about a month.
A parole progress report also described Massey's engagement with supervision as "positive".
Prosecutor Mitchell Greig opposed bail, highlighting the fact Massey had "an extensive criminal history for like offending".
Mr Greig noted police were still trying to identify the second man in the Ngunnawal CCTV footage, arguing Massey was likely to contact that person and interfere with the investigation.
Ms Campbell ultimately remanded Massey in custody, saying he was back before the courts despite having been given an opportunity to deal with his drug rehabilitation.
She expressed concerns about a recent increase in instances of Massey cancelling appointments with the rehabilitation facility or simply not showing up.
The magistrate's decision prompted an anguished Hanson, who was watching the proceedings from the public gallery, to leap to her feet and gesticulate wildly.
"I love you," Hanson told Massey before mumbling a series of expletives on her way out.
Massey is due back in court on September 11.
