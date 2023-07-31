A 92-year-old woman has been found dead in a Fisher home on Monday afternoon.
ACT police were called to the home about 2.40pm after an aged care worker discovered the body of the woman on a scheduled visit.
They reported the woman's 92-year-old husband was arrested and had been taken into custody to assist police with investigations.
"Police do not believe any other person was involved in the matter and there is no threat to the community," ACT Policing said.
No charges had been laid on Monday night.
As night fell on Canberra, detectives and uniformed officers remained at the site and the road was blocked off in both directions.
A statement from ACT Policing on Monday evening said they would likely stay at the home for some time.
They asked anyone with information regarding the incident they believe could help police with investigations to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.
The reference number is 7497447. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
