The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bruce Lehrmann, Brittany Higgins to give evidence in defamation trial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann, left, denies raping Brittany Higgins, right, at Parliament House. Pictures by Karleen Minney
Bruce Lehrmann, left, denies raping Brittany Higgins, right, at Parliament House. Pictures by Karleen Minney

A stoush is brewing over the admissibility of expert evidence in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial, with the former political staffer set to object to a psychologist's views on the rarity of false rape complaints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.