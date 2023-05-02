The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Federal Court judge sets date for Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial as jury considered

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann, who alleges Lisa Wilkinson and Samantha Maiden, inset, defamed him in stories published by their employers. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied
Bruce Lehrmann, who alleges Lisa Wilkinson and Samantha Maiden, inset, defamed him in stories published by their employers. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied

A judge has ordered lawyers in two of Bruce Lehrmann's defamation cases to provide any submissions on the possibility of a jury trial by the end of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.