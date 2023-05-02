The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole car from mother at gunpoint

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Nick Kyrgios with his Tesla. Picture Instagram
Tennis star Nick Krygios used an app to limit the speed of his Tesla and help police track the car after a man allegedly stole it from his mother at gunpoint.

