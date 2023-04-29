A magistrate has told a "prolific family violence offender" he "didn't believe a word" of the man's expressed desire to change before revoking his bail.
Alan John Matas, 36, on Friday faced the ACT Magistrates Court on multiple charges, including four counts of common assault, one count of choking and one count of possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Despite having previously pleaded not guilty to the family violence-related charges, Matas on Friday gave evidence at a sentencing about wanting to change his ways and take responsibility for his actions.
"I know I've been a shit person," he said through tears.
"I'm 36 years old. If I don't change now, I never will."
Magistrate James Stewart said he was "very sceptical" about the man "being able to turn on the tears" and described him as being "extraordinarily manipulative".
"I didn't believe a word of Mr Matas' evidence," Mr Stewart said.
The magistrate has yet to hand down a sentence but said there was "no basis for leniency" given this was Matas' "third or fourth time around for offending".
While the man told the court he "accepted my part" for the offences he was found guilty in December of having committed, he failed to explain what that part was or if he believed other parties were also responsible.
The matter, which was described as having "just dragged on", began on a sour note on Friday when Matas turned up nearly half-an-hour late for his sentencing.
"Boy, oh boy. This is unsatisfactory," the magistrate said.
At her client's instructions upon his arrival, defence lawyer Rhiannon Oats asked the court for an adjournment so character reference letters could be sought.
"I politely decline your invitation, we're going to proceed to sentence today," Mr Stewart said.
"[The matter] has entered the status of tortured history."
Matas' desires for self-change were further questioned by prosecutor Luke Crocker during cross-examination.
In a letter to the court, the man said he was enrolled in multiple domestic violence prevention programs, including the Domestic Violence Crisis Service and EveryMan.
However, when pressed about his efforts, the court heard the offender was yet to start any form of counselling with those services and was on what he described as a "waiting list" for one.
He had not heard back from the other in several weeks after changing his phone number.
"Not only have you not started but you don't have a start date," Mr Crocker said.
Initial contact with those services was made about two months and six weeks ago, respectively, despite the man having been on bail for seven months.
The prosecutor also questioned Matas' contrition after the man reportedly expressed desire to rehabilitate after a 2020 case which involved charges of common assault, intimidating a witness and reckless threat to kill.
Mr Stewart revoked the man's bail, not trusting him to return to court on Monday on time.
"I don't believe you," the magistrate responded on Friday to Matas' protests and assurances he would not again waste the court's time.
Matas has already previously spent nine months remanded in custody for the offences.
