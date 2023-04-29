The Canberra Times
Alan Matas awaits ACT Magistrates Court sentencing on multiple family violence charges

By Tim Piccione
April 30 2023 - 5:30am
Alan Matas, who awaits sentencing in the ACT Magistrates Court. Picture Facebook
A magistrate has told a "prolific family violence offender" he "didn't believe a word" of the man's expressed desire to change before revoking his bail.

