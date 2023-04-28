The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rapist awaits ACT Supreme Court sentencing after being found guilty by jury

TP
By Tim Piccione
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A victim has confronted the co-worker who raped her and told him "vile is too gentle of a word to describe what you did to me".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.