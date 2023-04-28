A victim has confronted the co-worker who raped her and told him "vile is too gentle of a word to describe what you did to me".
"You are the sole reason from this moment you are known as a rapist," she told the man from the witness stand in an eloquent victim impact statement read in the ACT Supreme Court earlier this month.
A jury found the 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty in February of sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent.
The charges related to an assault over a period the victim said spanned four to five hours.
"The things you did to my resting body is absolutely sickening," the victim said.
The woman described trauma flashbacks and memory loss.
"My brain is trying to protect me from you and trying to help me forget," she said.
"I hate my body now, it feels like I'm trapped in it and I cannot escape it."
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The man returned to court on Friday for what was expected to be a sentence hand-down but Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said she had been "extremely anxious" in her considerations without knowing the man's true level of remorse.
She noted the offender had agreed with a statement of facts during a pre-sentence process and "accepted responsibility for what those facts said he had done".
"He then recanted about three weeks later," the judge said on Friday.
She said earlier this month that if the man had lied, it was for his benefit and to the detriment of the victim.
"I don't see how an offender can be accepted to have the smallest scintilla of remorse if he continues to deny the acts he is found by the jury to have committed," Chief Justice McCallum said.
The conflicting position amounted to trying to "have his cake and eat it", the judge said.
Rather than sentence the man on Friday, Chief Justice McCallum adjourned the matter so he could be afforded the chance to give evidence as to the state of his remorse.
She said she was deeply troubled by the possibility of the man "hedging his bets on remorse" in case he were to appeal her eventual sentence decision.
Prosecutor Beth Morrisroe had previously described the sexual assault as a "significant and extended invasion of the victim's body" that involved a breach of trust.
The offender digitally raped his friend and co-worker while he believed she was asleep.
"He must have known she wasn't consenting," the judge previously said about the man.
Ms Morrisroe asked for a term of full-time imprisonment, saying anything less would be "wholly inadequate".
Defence barrister James Maher asked earlier this month for an intensive correction order, which he said "would keep [the offender] on whatever path of rehabilitation he is on".
The man is set to return to court next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.