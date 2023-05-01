The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court jury hears closing addresses in attempted murder trial of Connor Manns

By Blake Foden
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:40pm
A gunman had "murder on his mind" when he fired three bullets from a moving car, with only "pure dumb luck" preventing the death of his target, a prosecutor has argued.

