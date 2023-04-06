The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann accuses ABC of attempt to prejudice jury with National Press Club coverage

By Blake Foden
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:20pm
Bruce Lehrmann, left, denies raping Brittany Higgins, right at Parliament House in 2019. Pictures by Karleen Minney
Bruce Lehrmann, left, denies raping Brittany Higgins, right at Parliament House in 2019. Pictures by Karleen Minney

Bruce Lehrmann has accused the ABC of making a "contemptuous attempt to prejudice the jury" in his case by broadcasting a Brittany Higgins speech before his criminal trial.

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

