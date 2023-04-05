The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court jury finds rapist guilty on 19 charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:30pm
A man will remain behind bars after a jury found him guilty of raping and assaulting his former partner multiple times.

