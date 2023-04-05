A man will remain behind bars after a jury found him guilty of raping and assaulting his former partner multiple times.
The 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday to hear the jury's verdicts after three days of deliberation.
After 10 days of evidence, the jury found the offender guilty on 19 separate charges, including nine counts of sexual intercourse without consent, four counts of choking, suffocating or strangling and four counts of assault.
He was found guilty on a lesser charge of choking, suffocating or strangling relating to one count after the jury was not satisfied the victim had been rendered unconscious during an incident on February 27, 2022.
The court heard how the man sexually and physically assaulted the victim, who is also 20 years old, between January and March of last year.
The pair met on Tinder in June 2021, and moved in together a few months later.
The victim detailed several incidents, including one she said had left her "running for my life" from their Greenway apartment in nothing but a T-shirt after he choked her against a wall and suffocated her with a pillow.
The woman said from the witness stand on the trial's first day the incident had left her "terrified".
"I was absolutely petrified," she said.
In another incident, the court heard the man tied the victim to a bed while violently whipping her with her own horse riding crop before raping her multiple times.
"I could feel my skin burning," the victim told the court on the trial's second day.
The offender also took the stand in the trial's second week, steadfast in his denial of perpetrating any physical and sexual assaults against the victim.
Mr Hickey also told the court behaviour like the man asking his then-partner to quit her job so she could spend more time at home with him created a "sort of controlling or coercive element to the relationship".
Acting Justice Stephen Norrish thanked the jury for its participation in the trial after the verdicts were given.
"You've worked very hard," the judge said.
"Our jury system is a vital part of our democracy and it only works because members of the community come to a courthouse such as this."
Acting Justice Norrish remanded the offender, who had previously been refused bail, in custody to await sentencing.
Concerned parties are set to return to court on Thursday to discuss the case's next steps.
