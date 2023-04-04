The Canberra Times
Alexander Matters faces court, accused of rape in ANU dorm room

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
Alexander Matters walks to court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale
An alleged rape victim, who says she first "hooked up" with a former Labor staffer for "revenge sex", has told a court she "begrudgingly" agreed to an alleged act of indecency.

