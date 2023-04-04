An alleged rape victim, who says she first "hooked up" with a former Labor staffer for "revenge sex", has told a court she "begrudgingly" agreed to an alleged act of indecency.
Alexander Louis Christopher Matters faced the second day of a jury trial in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday.
He is accused of ignoring a fellow university student's repeated requests to "stop" during sex, raping her and committing an indecent act while in a college dorm room.
Matters, aged in his early 20s, has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent.
Matters worked as an electorate officer for Labor MP David Smith and was an Australian National University law student at the time in question.
The court heard the woman had first "hooked up" with Matters after sending friends multiple messages about her wanting to have "revenge sex" with someone.
The alleged rape is said to have occurred in a college dorm room in May 2021, after the pair first had consensual sex the previous months.
The prosecution alleges that, on the night in question, the woman started to have consensual sex with Matters before asking him repeatedly to stop when he became "very rough" and she felt pain.
Matters is accused of continuing having sex with her and then non-consensually ejaculating on her chest.
This is the subject of the act of indecency charge.
On the stand on Tuesday, the alleged victim continued to give evidence.
The woman agreed with the proposition, put to her by defence barrister Steven Whybrow SC, that Matters had asked her if he could ejaculate on her chest.
The woman agreed she had "begrudgingly" said yes.
The alleged victim also admitted she had previously told police in a recorded interview she had not given Matters consent to commit the act.
The woman reported the alleged rape and participated in a recorded interview with police on September 18, 2021.
She had woken that day to news articles stating Matters had been accused of a different sexual assault, over which charges have since been dropped.
Mr Whybrow challenged the alleged victim about whether she had gone to the police to try to protect her reputation.
Through tears, she responded: "No, that's not true."
Mr Whybrow also put to the woman her evidence to police about her actions after the alleged rape - that she had cried, had a shower and then went to sleep - was a lie.
"I don't believe that was a lie," the alleged victim responded.
"I was telling them about an event that was extremely traumatic to me.
"I was telling what I thought was the most accurate version of the truth."
The court heard the woman had sent messages to multiple people after she had sex with Matters on the night in question, but she did not disclose the alleged rape until several months later.
Prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea asked the alleged victim about a weighted blanket, said to have blood and fluids on it, that was given to police as evidence.
The woman said it had been on the bed at the time of the alleged rape and she had put it away in a box sometime afterwards.
The woman is set to continue giving evidence on Wednesday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
