A jury has been asked to dismiss "surreal" evidence given by a man accused of raping his partner multiple times after a prosecutor called him an "unsatisfactory witness" who had lied.
"Truth is not your friend," prosecutor Trent Hickey said on Thursday about the 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The ACT Supreme Court jury trial entered its ninth day on Thursday as the prosecution and defence delivered closing addresses.
The man is accused of physically or sexually assaulting the alleged victim, who is also 20, on five separate occasions in their Greenway apartment between January and March 2022.
He previously pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including multiple counts of sexual intercourse without consent, choking, suffocating or strangling, and assault.
Speaking to the jury on Thursday, Mr Hickey said behaviour allegedly perpetrated by the accused created a "sort of controlling or coercive element to the relationship".
For example, he pointed to the man asking the alleged victim to quit a dog grooming job so she could spend more time at home with him.
"I was getting lonely," the man said under cross-examination on Wednesday.
"She helps me at home. She makes me coffees when I study."
Mr Hickey told the court the accused's suggestion of a relationship safe word existing to stop sex, which the alleged victim denied, was a "fabrication".
The man said the safe word "pineapples" was established by the pair but it had "never" been used.
"Are you making this up as you go?" Mr Hickey asked the alleged offender in Wednesday's cross-examination.
"To continue to have sex with someone who is unconscious speaks to the absence of there being a safe word," Mr Hickey said Thursday.
The woman is said to have lost consciousness due to choking while she was allegedly raped in one incident heard by the court.
The prosecutor said parts of the accused's version of events missed details because "when you tell a lie, you don't actually live the experience of the life".
Mr Hickey described the woman as "firm and unshaken" in her recounting of alleged sexual and physical assaults against her.
Defence barrister Travis Jackson questioned the alleged victim's credibility and whether the prosecution had proved the 19 charges beyond a reasonable doubt in his closing address.
Mr Jackson said criticisms could be made of the woman's evidence.
"Some of it is very contradictory," he said.
"There was times she was evasive, would not answer and, I say, was obstructive."
The barrister affirmed his client's position that any sexual intercourse occurring on days of the alleged incidents was consensual, which also explained any DNA evidence.
The accused was steadfast in his denial of perpetrating any physical and sexual assaults against his partner during cross-examination.
The words "definitely not" were heard a number of times throughout his appearance on the stand.
Mr Jackson said key aspects of charges against his client were explainable.
These included possible marks left by the alleged use of the woman's horse riding crop to whip her violently while she was tied to a bed, leaving her "skin burning".
"You may draw the inference it was in fact her who introduced the horse riding crop [into the sexual relationship]," the barrister said, alleging the pair took part in consensual choking, whipping and smacking.
The defence also questioned why the woman chose not to call police or visit a station, despite having opportunities to do so after two separate instances, instead reaching out to lawyers and attending a hospital.
The jury is set to retire for deliberations on Friday.
