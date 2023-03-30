The Canberra Times
Prosecution, defence deliver closing addresses in alleged rapist's ACT Supreme Court jury trial

By Tim Piccione
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
A jury has been asked to dismiss "surreal" evidence given by a man accused of raping his partner multiple times after a prosecutor called him an "unsatisfactory witness" who had lied.

