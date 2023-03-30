The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Walter Sofronoff KC frustrated by difficulty obtaining Australian Federal Police documents

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff KC, centre, will examine the conduct of authorities in the case of Bruce Lehrmann, right, who denied raping Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Murray Gleeson Chambers, Karleen Minney
Walter Sofronoff KC, centre, will examine the conduct of authorities in the case of Bruce Lehrmann, right, who denied raping Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Murray Gleeson Chambers, Karleen Minney

The barrister investigating the conduct of authorities during the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann has expressed frustration about the difficulty his inquiry has faced obtaining important police documents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.