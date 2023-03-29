The Canberra Times
Extension Rebellion climate activists face court after gluing themselves to APPEA building

By Tim Piccione
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 12:27pm
Nicholas Abel, John Wurcker, Katherine Kelly and Anna Molan outside court on Wednesday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Five climate activists have been charged after a protest blockade in which they claim they glued themselves to the building entrance of Australia's peak national body representing oil and gas.

