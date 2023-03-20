The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court hears from alleged rape victim as jury trial of alleged attacker begins

By Tim Piccione
Updated March 20 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:48pm
A woman who has accused her former partner of multiple rapes has described "running for my life" in nothing but a T-shirt to escape him during one of several allegedly violent incidents.

