A "sarcastic" bikie misled police about a knife after being busted with the "tactical weapon" around his neck, a court has heard.
Canberra Comanchero gangster Axel Sidaros, 28, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from prison on Tuesday.
The O'Malley man appeared to be sentenced, having previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a knife in public without a reasonable excuse.
The court heard Sidaros was on parole when he committed his latest crime on January 25.
He had been released from jail last August, having served about four years of a seven-year sentence imposed over his role in a 2018 shooting and arson attack.
His parole conditions included a nightly curfew, which he breached when he stayed out late to visit his girlfriend after finishing work on the day in question.
On Tuesday, defence lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith said Sidaros had been "speeding home" when police pulled him over, discovered the breach and searched him.
Concealed within a scabbard that formed part of the 28-year-old's necklace, officers found a 10cm blade.
Sidaros told police it was a Stanley knife he used to sharpen pencils as part of his work as a carpenter.
Mr Kukulies-Smith said his client's comments in this regard had been "flippant", but magistrate Jane Campbell, who viewed pictures of the knife, branded them "sarcastic".
"It looks a serious knife," Ms Campbell said of the blade, which a prosecutor called "a tactical weapon".
Sidaros was remanded in custody following his arrest, which resulted in the Sentence Administration Board cancelling his parole in February.
Mr Kukulies-Smith said in light of Sidaros having already lost his liberty over the knife, Ms Campbell could deal with the charge by imposing a fine with no time to pay.
He noted while the blade was obviously not a Stanley knife, there was evidence Sidaros had taken it to work at his employer's request.
However, Mr Kukulies-Smith accepted it had not been reasonable for Sidaros to still have the blade dangling from his neck five hours after his shift had finished.
Ms Campbell ultimately imposed a $600 fine, noting there were limited sentencing options because Sidaros was to remain in custody as a result of his parole being cancelled.
The magistrate gave Sidaros no time to pay, meaning the penalty will be converted to two days in custody.
Sidaros, the son of local McDonald's mogul Hani Sidaros, had already received a similar sentence after pleading guilty to a speeding charge.
The bikie's family ties were raised on Tuesday, when Ms Campbell said she had received a letter from Sidaros snr.
In his letter, the successful businessman described his bikie son as "a loving and caring young man".
Ms Campbell told Sidaros jnr he was lucky his dad still spoke "very highly" of him, "as most fathers do".
"I expect that your father is biased towards you because the actions [of 2018] do not bespeak someone who is loving and caring," Ms Campbell said.
Unless he is granted parole again, the bikie will stay behind bars until August 2025.
