A Canberra bikie has admitted possessing a knife in public without a reasonable excuse after police busted him speeding with a blade around his neck.
Axel Sidaros, 28, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre on Thursday, when he switched his plea to guilty.
The Comanchero gangster had been set to face a hearing in June, having previously denied the charge.
Court documents show Sidaros was on parole at the time of his latest crimes, having been released after serving about four years of a seven-year prison sentence imposed in relation to a shooting and arson attack.
The O'Malley man was found guilty of multiple charges over his role in that incident, in which he and three other masked men attacked former bikie boss Peter Zdravkovic at the victim's Calwell home in 2018.
Sidaros' parole conditions included a nightly curfew, which the offender breached on January 25.
Just after 9pm that night, police in Greenway spotted him driving at 107km/h in an 80km/h zone.
When officers spoke to Sidaros, he admitted he was supposed to be at home but said he was having "a crisis" with his girlfriend.
A subsequent search of Sidaros led to the discovery of the knife, which was hidden in a scabbard that formed part of his necklace.
Sidaros told police he was a carpenter who used the 10cm blade "to sharpen pencils for work", but he was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody.
Then, in early February, the Sentence Administration Board cancelled his parole in relation to the shooting and arson attack, starting the clock on what remained of Sidaros' seven-year jail term.
On the day Sidaros' parole was cancelled, he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge and was handed a $454 fine.
He will not actually have to pay that penalty, however, because Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker converted it to time in custody at a rate of $300 per day.
The outlaw bikie, represented by solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith, is now set to be sentenced for the knife possession offence on April 4.
