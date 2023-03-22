The Canberra Times
John Nocen granted bail to live where he allegedly attempted to set police officer on fire

By Blake Foden
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
John Nocen waves to a reporter after being released. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man accused of repeatedly assaulting his partner and attempting to set a responding police officer on fire has been granted bail to live at the location of his alleged crimes.

