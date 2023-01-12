A police officer felt the burning sensation of a lighter being ignited after he had petrol poured on him by a man who had earlier said "I'll just f-----g burn everything then", a prosecution document alleges.
John Willian Nocen appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday after mental health assessments showed he did not need treatment.
The prosecution's document of allegations states that the 43-year-old Nocen arrived at the complainant's premises in Gordon on Tuesday night.
There, he had a torch and told the complainant "I wonder how much this would hurt if I punched you in the face with it" before using it to hit her right leg, causing a 5cm laceration.
He then allegedly forced her up against a wall and punched her face before he started kicking the back sliding door, saying "Let me in, let me in".
The defendant was told to leave but he then punched and kicked a kitchen window, allowing him entry inside, the prosecution document alleges.
Following a struggle with the complainant in the dining room, Nocen allegedly punched her in the stomach before he walked out to the front again and yelled "I'll just f-----g burn everything then".
He then went to the back shed of the residence where he was holding a five-litre jerry can containing petrol.
With a cigarette in his mouth, he poured petrol onto the shed's floor.
When police arrived, officers saw blood on the complainant's left arm and shirt, as well as on various parts of the floor.
Officers went to the back shed and smelled petrol fumes and saw Nocen holding a cigarette lighter and the jerry can.
The prosecution alleges that Nocen then set fire to the floor of the shed before he resisted an officer who tried to remove him.
Nocen then allegedly poured petrol onto the officer and tried to set him on fire, and punched and elbowed the officer.
While they were struggling on the ground, the officer felt burning sensations to his right arm from the cigarette lighter. The defendant was subdued with capsicum spray.
He has not pleaded to charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting a territory public official, and using an inflammable substance likely to endanger human life.
Other charges he has not pleaded to are aggravated assault charges, damaging property, and intentionally using petrol in circumstances likely to cause a person harm.
In court, a defence lawyer applied for bail on Nocen's behalf and argued he had no reported criminal history and there was no indication he would not comply with bail conditions.
"From the allegations in the statement of facts, this offending occurred in the context of mental health crisis," she said.
"The indication [from the assessments] is that he does not require treatment currently.
"I'm instructed he does have an acquired brain injury."
The lawyer said Nocen was concerned about the impact of a custodial environment on that brain injury.
She said he had contacted his general practitioner for help, which showed his insight into his health issues.
While the allegations were concerning, proposed conditions would be sufficient for the court to grant bail, the defence lawyer said.
Magistrate James Stewart chose not to hear from the prosecution in its opposition to bail.
Mr Stewart refused bail, saying there "is a very real risk" to the defendant himself, witnesses, and any other police officers in potential future interactions.
"The risk is too great of him committing an offence, endangering the safety and welfare of anyone, and intimidating witnesses," he said.
The case is set for return on February 3.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
