A man will face court accused of engaging in a family violence incident and trying to set a police officer on fire during arrest.
ACT Policing in a statement said about 8pm on Tuesday, officers were called to a Tuggeranong residence following reports of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, police were advised a man had allegedly assaulted his ex-partner, had entered the residence by breaking a window, and had threatened to set the residence on fire.
The man was found at the rear of the property in a shed where he had allegedly set fire to a freezer after pouring petrol on it.
As the man was removed from the shed, police allege he poured petrol on an officer while also trying to ignite the fuel with a lighter and violently resisted arrest.
He was eventually placed in handcuffs after officers used capsicum spray.
The freezer fire was extinguished with a garden hose by a family member.
The man, 43, was transported to hospital for assessment and before being charged with aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated assault, property damage, assault a frontline community service provider, acts endangering life, use of an inflammable device, and resist a territory official.
He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday with police saying bail would be opposed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.