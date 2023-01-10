The Canberra Times
Man to face ACT Magistrates Court for alleged family violence incident at Tuggeranong residence

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:51am, first published 9:50am
A man will face court accused of engaging in a family violence incident and trying to set a police officer on fire during arrest.

