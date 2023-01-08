The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Thor Sven Kristiansen's jail time reduced in ACT Court of Appeal

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thor Sven Kristiansen was arrested after being tasered by police in a chicken coop. Picture supplied

A former drug "kingpin" who ended up being tasered in a chicken coop while fleeing from police, will be eligible for release a month early after an appeal found a replica gun discovered in his possession could not be fired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.