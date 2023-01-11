The Canberra Times
Boy admits to failing to assist in deaths of Susi Kopysiewicz, Claire Sankey in Monaro Highway crash

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Flowers left at the scene of a crash on the Monaro Highway that claimed the lives of two teenage girls. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A boy has pleaded guilty to failing to assist two teenage girls who were killed when he crashed into tree.

