The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teenager pleads guilty in ACT Childrens Court to murdering Glenn Walewicz

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene after Glenn Walewicz, inset, was killed at his home. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Supplied

A teenager has admitted to murdering an innocent man in a suspected case of mistaken identity after going to the wrong address and shooting him dead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.