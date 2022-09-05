The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Glenn Walewicz 'completely innocent' victim of 'botched home invasion' that ended in murder, court told

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene after Glenn Walewicz, inset, was killed at his home. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Supplied

A teenager wrote rap lyrics about the murder of a "completely innocent" Canberra man after going to the wrong address and shooting him dead during a "botched home invasion", prosecutors allege.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.