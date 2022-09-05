A teenager wrote rap lyrics about the murder of a "completely innocent" Canberra man after going to the wrong address and shooting him dead during a "botched home invasion", prosecutors allege.
New details surrounding the murder of Glenn Walewicz, 48, were revealed in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday as Holt woman Nicole Williams - the alleged "architect" of the incident - was refused bail.
Advertisement
Williams, who has been behind bars since her arrest in June, had pleaded not guilty to charges of accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary prior to her latest court appearance.
When she applied for bail on Monday, she was hit with two fresh charges of recruiting a child to engage in criminal activity. She did not enter pleas.
Chief Crown prosecutor Anthony Williamson told the court Williams, 38, was accused of being "the architect of a planned home invasion", which was intended to target two "known drug dealers".
He said the aim was to steal cash or illicit substances in order to satisfy drug debts, naming the targets as Julianne Williams, a relative of the defendant, and her then-partner Rhys Dugdale.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Mr Williamson told the court Williams recruited a number of people, including children aged 12 and 17 at the time in question, to "run through" the targets' home in Phillip on her behalf.
Regrettably, he said, these people went to the wrong premises and the older child murdered "a completely innocent party" with a gun Williams had given him.
The prosecutor tendered to the court a Crown case statement, which outlines the allegations against Williams and her co-accused.
The document says the two children, who cannot be named, met with Williams, confessed killer Gary Taylor and alleged accessory Reatile Ncube at the Holt woman's home on the evening of June 10, 2021.
Ncube is alleged to have subsequently driven the group, excluding Williams, to Phillip, where he is said to have waited in the car as the others went to Mr Walewicz's door with their faces covered.
According to the 12-year-old boy, against whom charges were recently discontinued, the 17-year-old knocked on Mr Walewicz's door and said "open up".
There was "a bang" after Mr Walewicz opened the door, and the older boy told the others to "go" as the victim, who was hit in the neck by a single shot, stumbled backwards and collapsed with fatal injuries.
Ncube, who has pleaded not guilty to an accessory charge, is said to have subsequently driven the group of offenders back to Williams's home at high speeds, reaching 140km/h and running red lights.
When they arrived and Williams allegedly asked "what's happened, where's my drugs?", the younger boy told police he replied that "they just shot someone in the face".
According to the case statement, Williams sent fellow alleged accessory Jayden Douglas Williams a text, before police had publicly announced the murder, saying "he shot him in the face son scary".
Advertisement
It took about a year for police to begin arresting the accused, including Taylor, who pleaded guilty to joint commission murder last week after officers found the weapon used under his bed in Baradine, NSW.
When the alleged shooter, who denies a murder charge, was taken into custody, investigators claim he had written numerous rap lyrics about the murder on his phone.
One, written within hours of the shooting, said "they told me to hit that lick instead it was a hit n pop ... I schemed and leaned and dropped some blood." The phrase "hit a lick" refers to making money quickly.
Another, from about two weeks after the event, read "what's popping just put your mans in a coffin".
A further example said "I fell in love with my rusty dot not a thot cause I dropped a body wit it". "Dot" is a British slang term for a firearm, and investigators say the gun used in the fatal shooting was rusty.
Advertisement
Mr Williamson said intercepted messages suggested Williams, who was arrested at a train station with a one-way ticket to travel interstate, had grown concerned about being "picked off" by police.
This suggestion prompted Williams, who faced court via audio-visual link, to interject to say she was just going to see her grandson.
"They're trying to make me out to be the villain and it's not even me," she complained.
The outburst prompted special magistrate Margaret Hunter to mute Williams, which she had to do on three occasions throughout the bail application.
Williams claimed at another stage that the intercepted messages may have been sent by someone other than her because her phone was "communal" and "all the young ones use it".
Advertisement
For Williams to be granted bail, her lawyer, Darryl Perkins, had to prove there were special or exceptional circumstances that favoured her release.
Mr Perkins argued the prosecution case was not strong, saying Williams had not fled after the murder and the only evidence of her involvement in the "atrocity" was comprised of "say so and conjecture".
Mr Williamson disagreed, saying Taylor and the 12-year-old boy had both nominated Williams as "the architect" of the incident when speaking to police.
While Mr Perkins said these people were "creating a story" in an attempt to "shift the blame", Ms Hunter agreed with the prosecutor that the case against Williams was "very strong".
Ms Hunter said she could not find special or exceptional circumstances, and labelled Williams "a very, very large flight risk" in light of the 38-year-old having been arrested while "on her way out of the ACT".
She therefore refused bail, remanding Williams in custody until her next court date on September 19.
Advertisement
The other people charged in relation to the incident are due back in court later this month or in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.