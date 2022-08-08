The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teenager pleads not guilty to murder charge laid over Phillip shooting of Glenn Walewicz

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene after Glenn Walewicz, inset, was killed at his home. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, Supplied

The Canberra teenager accused of shooting a Phillip man dead in his doorway is set to fight a murder charge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.