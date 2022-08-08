The Canberra teenager accused of shooting a Phillip man dead in his doorway is set to fight a murder charge.
The 18-year-old man, who cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of Glenn Walewicz's death, briefly faced the ACT Children's Court via audio-visual link on Monday morning.
Advertisement
Defence lawyer Anna Theodore entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the teenager, who had a black cap sitting sideways on his head throughout most of his appearance from jail.
Chief Crown prosecutor Anthony Williamson asked magistrate Jane Campbell for a 10-week adjournment, which he said would be used to prepare a large brief of evidence.
Ms Campbell decided to grant eight weeks, explaining to the teenager that the matter would return to court on October 4.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"Alright, your honour," the young man, from suburban Belconnen, replied.
The teenager has been behind bars on remand for more than two months, having been arrested and charged in early June with the murder of Mr Walewicz.
His arrest occurred a few days before the first anniversary of the victim's death, which involved the 48-year-old Connorville Gardens resident being gunned down after he answered a late-night knock at the door.
It is understood homicide detectives are increasingly confident the people involved in his death had intended to target a different person, and that Mr Walewicz was a victim of "mistaken identity".
The boy charged with murder is one of five people before the courts in relation to the incident.
Gary Michael Taylor, a 24-year-old man from the country NSW town of Baradine, is yet to enter a plea to a charge of joint commission murder.
Three people - Holt woman Nicole Williams, 38, Dunlop man Reatile Ncube, 19, and Glen Innes resident Jayden Douglas Williams, 19 - all face charges of accessory to murder after the fact.
Ncube and Nicole Williams have both pleaded not guilty, while Jayden Williams is yet to enter a plea.
All five defendants are in custody after being refused bail.
A 13-year-old boy was also charged in relation to the killing with offences that included joint commission murder, but ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC discontinued his case last month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.