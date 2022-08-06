Police have charged three men over separate drink driving incidents that occurred in Canberra over a 48-hour period.
In one case, a 40-year-old Evatt man was almost six times over the legal limit, recording a blood alcohol content of 0.297.
Police discovered the man following reports that a car had been seen chasing into gutters on William Webb Drive in Evatt and in the Evatt shops car park.
When officers attended the scene at about 6pm on Thursday the man attempted to drive away.
He was charged with drink driving, failing to produce a driver's licence and failing to undergo an alcohol screening test.
In another case, a 46-year-old Gordon man was arrested after he attempted to avoid police on patrol on Tharwa Drive in Conder shortly after 2am on Saturday morning.
Police have alleged the man used his high beams when his car was about 100 metres from a police car. Officers then attempted to approach the car but the driver fled into suburban streets and then into a driveway where he got out of the car.
The man repeatedly refused to undergo a breath test and was taken into custody where he continued to refuse a breath analysis.
He has had his licence immediately suspended for 90 days and will face court charged with using an unregistered vehicle, refusing to undergo a screening test, refusing to provide a breath sample for police and using high-beam lights on an oncoming vehicle.
In the third case, a 46-year-old man recorded a positive result for alcohol at a roadside test in Ellerston Avenue, Isabella Plains at about 3.55am on Saturday morning.
He was taken into custody where he recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.156. His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days. He will face court on Saturday charged with level four drink driving.
