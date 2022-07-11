Two people are set to fight charges alleging they helped a killer avoid apprehension or prosecution after a Canberra man was shot dead in a possible case of mistaken identity.
Lawyers for Dunlop man Reatile Ncube and Holt woman Nicole Williams entered not guilty pleas to all charges on their behalf in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Ncube, 19, and Williams, 38, are both charged with being accessories after the fact to the murder of Glenn Walewicz, while the woman is also accused of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker remanded both defendants in custody and adjourned their matters for six weeks to allow for the preparation of briefs of evidence.
She also refused bail for alleged killer Gary Taylor, a 24-year-old Baradine man, who did not enter a plea to a charge of joint commission murder as he appeared in court via phone from Canberra's prison.
Lawyer Tim Sharman told the court his firm had just received a Legal Aid grant to act for Taylor, and solicitor Taden Kelliher was expecting to visit the 24-year-old in jail to obtain instructions on Friday.
Ms Walker accordingly granted a two-week adjournment of Taylor's case.
Taylor, Ncube and Williams are three of the six people who were arrested and charged last month over the June 2021 killing of Mr Walewicz, who was shot dead at his home.
The 48-year-old victim was gunned down, allegedly by an 18-year-old man who was a juvenile at the time, when he answered a late night knock at the door of his Connorville Gardens unit.
The 18-year-old is yet to enter a plea to a murder charge, while a 13-year-old boy is also before the courts after being accused, like Taylor, of joint commission murder.
The sixth and final person before the courts is 19-year-old Glen Innes man Jayden Williams, who has not entered a plea to a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Police documents, previously tendered to the court in Ncube's case, outline some details of the incident.
They allege Ncube was driving a Proton Suprima, which ran a red light soon after the fatal shooting, having earlier been parked outside Mr Walewicz's house around the time of the murder.
Police were intercepting Ncube's phone calls and text messages when he learned investigators wanted to speak to him, and he allegedly told an associate he would "make some shit up" about his reasons for being in Phillip on the night in question.
After attending a police interview, Ncube allegedly told the same man he needed to "get rid of" two shotguns.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident in an attempt to determine whether Mr Walewicz was the intended target of the shooting or a victim of mistaken identity.
Following their appearances on Monday, Ncube and Nicole Williams are due back in court on August 22.
Meanwhile, Taylor is expected to appear again on July 25, the same day as Jayden Williams.
The alleged shooter and the 13-year-old boy, neither of whom can be named, remain before the ACT Children's Court.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
