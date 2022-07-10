The Canberra Times
Canberra man extradited to NSW after investigation of online grooming and child abuse

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 10 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:00am
A man has been charged after he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with who he thought was a girl and gave instructions to another person about performing sexual acts on a child.

