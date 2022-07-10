A man has been charged after he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with who he thought was a girl and gave instructions to another person about performing sexual acts on a child.
NSW Police said a 38-year-old Canberra man was extradited to Queanbeyan Police Station on Friday when he was charged with various counts relating to using a carriage service to offend.
These were grooming, transmitting or promoting child abuse, and sending indecent material to a child.
In June, investigators from a specialist team began engaging online with the man, who believed he was speaking with a girl under 14 years old when he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations.
On a separate occasion, the man spoke with who he believed was a woman who had a girl younger than 10 years when he allegedly instructed that person about ways to perform sexual acts on the child.
Following extensive inquiries and help from the Australian Federal Police, the man was arrested and remanded in custody in Canberra before NSW detectives' application to extradite the man was granted.
Police also executed a search warrant at a Canberra address where they seized a number of items relevant to their investigation.
He was refused bail and is now before the NSW Local Court.
