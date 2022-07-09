The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court sentences Keona Rosalie Watson for role in extortion plot involving $25,000 hit, burglary

TV
By Toby Vue
July 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keona Watson, born and raised in Canberra, was placed on a drug and alcohol treatment as part of her sentence for her role in an extortion plot. Picture: Facebook

A woman hoping to work with children has been sentenced after telling one of her extortion plot co-offenders she was "ballied up" and sending him a photo of herself dressed in black clothes from head to toe, only to then back out last minute.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.