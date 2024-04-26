Leads save illogical rom-com Puppy Love

After (and this is the most insultingly ridiculous part of the entire film that may be best to just fast-forward through) having Chloe pee on a human pregnancy test in a pharmacy bathroom, Max and his best friend/boss Sid (Nore Davis) attempt to secure the Plan B pill to take care of the puppy situation. It's mind-boggling that five writers and two directors - not to mention the countless studio heads, producers and test audiences that would have seen the film - all saw and/or crafter this scene and thought, 'yep, that's a great idea, no need to eliminate that from human memory'.

