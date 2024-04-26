The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Leads save illogical rom-com Puppy Love

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated April 26 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Puppy Love

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.