The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Moncrieff boy charged with joint commission murder over Phillip death of Glenn Walewicz

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 15 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Walewicz, who was killed at his home in Phillip last June. Picture: ACT Policing

A 13-year-old boy has become the third person charged with murder over the death of a Canberra man who was gunned down in his doorway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.