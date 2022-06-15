A 13-year-old boy has become the third person charged with murder over the death of a Canberra man who was gunned down in his doorway.
The Moncrieff boy was arrested by ACT Policing homicide detectives when he attended City Police Station with his mother on Wednesday.
He was subsequently charged with joint commission murder over the June 2021 shooting of Glenn Walewicz, 48, at the victim's home in Phillip.
The boy, who has also been charged with attempted aggravated burglary, is expected to face the ACT Children's Court on Thursday.
Detectives investigating Mr Walewicz's death believe he may have been a victim of mistaken identity, with the bullet that killed him when he answered a late night knock at the door of his Connorville Gardens unit possibly meant for someone else.
They have now made five arrests this month as part of the ongoing homicide probe, with an 18-year-old man and Baradine resident Gary Taylor, 24, both behind bars on remand after being charged with Mr Walewicz's murder.
The 18-year-old cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time in question.
Reatile Ncube, 19, and Nicole Williams, 38, have also been refused bail after they were charged with being accessories to murder after the fact.
None of the four who have appeared in court thus far have entered pleas.
Police have urged anyone with information about Mr Walewicz's killing to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 6821216.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
