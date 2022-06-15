The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jeffrey Deacon found not guilty of childlike sex doll importation charge

By Staff Reporters
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeffrey Deacon outside court in 2020. Picture: Blake Foden

A Kambah man charged with importing a $428 childlike sex doll has been found not guilty.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.