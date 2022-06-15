A Kambah man charged with importing a $428 childlike sex doll has been found not guilty.
An ACT Supreme Court jury acquitted Jeffrey Scott Deacon, aged in his late 20s, last week after he stood trial for the second time.
Mr Deacon's first trial, which ended with a hung jury last November, heard a doll about 100cm tall was addressed to him and seized by the Australian Border Force en route to his home in September 2020.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of importing prohibited tier two goods without approval.
This allegation required him to have intentionally imported a childlike sex doll.
Mr Deacon's defence at the first trial was that he had wanted a "normal adult" sex doll, but he "didn't read the measurements" when he ordered the one intercepted at a Sydney customs facility when it arrived in Australia from China.
His second trial began on Wednesday last week and ended with his acquittal two days later.
