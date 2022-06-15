A woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting her husband in Murrumbateman has been committed for trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Dale Lee Vella, in her 50s, appeared via audio-visual link in the Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday when her case was committed.
Last August, emergency services were called to a property on Murrumbateman Road, about one kilometre southeast of the township, following reports a man had been shot.
"On arrival, officers from the Hume Police District found a 52-year-old man suffering a fatal gunshot wound," police said at the time.
"A crime scene was established, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
"Detectives commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting."
The man who died has been confirmed as her partner, Mark Vella.
Police said the accused, also 52 at the time, was arrested at the scene and taken to Yass Police Station before being charged.
They also said a firearm was recovered at the scene and it underwent ballistics testing.
The property where the incident occurred was in a rural subdivision area, with houses mostly built on small acreages.
The accused is scheduled to front the Supreme Court in Sydney via audio-visual link on August 8 for an arraignment.
Her appearance will also involve directions related to case management and setting trial dates.
A related charge of using an unauthorised firearm will also be sent to the Supreme Court.
Following the committal, Vella said: "Thank you, your honour".
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
