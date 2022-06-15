The Canberra Times
Dale Lee Vella committed for NSW Supreme Court trial for alleged murder of husband Mark Vella in Murrumbateman

By Toby Vue
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
The scene on Murrumbateman Road last August. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting her husband in Murrumbateman has been committed for trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

