The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Nathaniel Coulter jailed by ACT Magistrates Court for 'unprovoked' Glebe Park attack, police pursuit

ST
By Soofia Tariq
June 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
20-year-old Nathaniel Coulter, who hit a stranger on the head with a glass bottle and later led police on a pursuit while on bail. Picture: Facebook.

A 20-year-man says he was on cannabis and methamphetamines and does not remember when he hit a stranger on the head with a glass bottle at a Canberra park and led police on a pursuit in a stolen car.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ST

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.