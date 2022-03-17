news, crime,

An alleged drug-driver is behind bars after police claim he desperately tried to evade them in a stolen car with a deflated tyre, reaching speeds 40km/h above the limit and driving on the wrong side of several roads. Moncrieff man Nathaniel Coulter, 20, was on bail at the time of the alleged pursuit, which stretched from Campbell to Braddon on Wednesday. A magistrate refused to release Mr Coulter again on Thursday, when he was remanded in custody on five fresh charges including failing to stop for police. In documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court, police say a white Ford Ranger was stolen from the driveway of a Canberra home over the weekend. Officers spotted the vehicle on the Majura Parkway about 12.35pm on Wednesday, but quickly lost sight of it. Different officers saw it on Fairbairn Avenue 10 minutes later and deployed "stop-sticks", which deflated one of the car's rear tyres. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS This apparently did not stop Mr Coulter attempting to flee, with police initiating a pursuit as the vehicle allegedly hit 110km/h in a 70km/h zone. Police allege Mr Coulter quickly drove the wrong way around a roundabout in traffic described as "moderate to heavy". The deflated tyre began disintegrating on Donaldson Street in Braddon, according to police, "leaving large chunks of rubber on the road". But Mr Coulter allegedly continued onto the wrong side of both Cooyong and Lonsdale streets, creating what police described as a high risk of a crash. When the 20-year-old was eventually arrested on Lonsdale Street and subjected to a drug screening test, he allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. After a night in the ACT watch house cells, he was formally charged in court with failing to stop for police, aggravated dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, drug-driving and driving a stolen vehicle. He did not enter pleas. Legal Aid duty lawyer Stephanie Macgougan applied for Mr Coulter to be granted bail again, telling the court he could live with his mother. She said the unemployed man, who wanted to become a bricklayer, had never been in custody before. Ms Macgougan added that the 20-year-old had already been on quite strict bail conditions and the court could add a few more, including a ban on him driving. But prosecutor Emma Bacchetto opposed bail, arguing Mr Coulter was likely to reoffend and endanger the safety and welfare of others. She said he had only been in court last week on charges of assault and knife possession, and he had already returned as the subject of new allegations. Ms Bacchetto said magistrate Robert Cook could therefore be satisfied Mr Coulter was unlikely to comply with conditions. Mr Cook agreed and refused Mr Coulter bail, noting the man also had offences of failing to appear in court on his record. "I have genuine concerns about you coming to back to court and reoffending in a way that endangers you, the community and police," he told the 20-year-old. Mr Coulter, who sat with his arms folded throughout much of his appearance on Thursday, is due back in court on April 7.

