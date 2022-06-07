Homicide detectives have arrested a third person over the killing of a Phillip man, charging a Holt woman with being an accessory to murder after the fact.
The 38-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday, when she was also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
ACT Policing said she was expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman's arrest follows that of an 18-year-old man, who was refused bail on Monday after being charged the previous day with the murder of Glenn Walewicz.
Mr Walewicz, 48, was gunned down at the entrance to his Connorville Gardens unit after he answered a knock at the door in June 2021.
Detective Inspector Mark Steel revealed on Monday that police were investigating the possibility Mr Walewicz was not the intended target of the shooting, with the murder perhaps a case of mistaken identity.
The teenager accused of the shooting cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time in question.
The other person charged in connection with the incident is also a teenager.
Reatile Ncube, who was arrested last Friday evening, was refused bail the following morning on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
The 19-year-old Dunlop man is alleged to have told a friend he needed to "make some shit up" after learning police wanted to speak to him about what his car had been doing in the vicinity of the murder.
Police also claim to have intercepted a phone call in which Ncube discussed plans to "get rid of" two shotguns.
None of those charged have entered pleas at this stage.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
