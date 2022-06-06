A jailed former professional cricketer and ex-junior coach has been charged with two child sex offences.
Ian Harold King, aged in his mid-70s, did not appear in the ACT Magistrates Court for the first mention of two indecency charges on Monday.
One accuses King of committing an indecent act on a child aged between 10 and 16, while the other alleges he committed an indecent act in the presence of a child within the same age bracket.
The charges were not read aloud, so it is unclear when the alleged crimes are said to have occurred.
Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer Sam Lynch, who appeared on King's behalf, asked on Monday for a two-week adjournment "to finalise instructions".
Magistrate James Stewart adjourned the case of King, who has not entered pleas, until June 20.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
